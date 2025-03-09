Nwankwo Kanu’s Son, Sean Kanu, signs for Polish Club Górnik Polkowice

Sean Kanu, the son of Nigerian football icon Nwankwo Kanu, has signed with Polish third-tier side Górnik Polkowice, marking the start of his professional football career.

The 19-year-old’s move to Górnik Polkowice was announced by KS Dozamet Connector Nowa Sól, who stated that he joined from another Polish team, Górnik Polkowice, without disclosing the length or financial details of the contract.

Amara Kanu, Sean’s mother, attended the signing ceremony and expressed her pride and excitement on social media, writing, “Congratulations, son, Sean Kanu. You have put in so much work and dedication to your craft, and I am so proud of you. More goals up in front.”

A product of Watford Academy in England, Sean Kanu departed the club without making a senior appearance. He was previously featured in the popular “Kanu Nkwankwo and Sons” video, a follow-up to his father’s iconic “Papilo” Peak Milk advertisement.

His father, Nwankwo Kanu, is a celebrated figure in Nigerian football, having won numerous major titles, including the UEFA Champions League (1995) with Ajax Amsterdam, the English Premier League (2002, 2004) and the FA Cup (2002, 2003, 2008) with Arsenal, Olympic gold medal (1996) with Nigeria and FIFA U17 World Cup (1993).

Kanu was also crowned African Footballer of the Year twice (1996 and 1999).

Sean Kanu was not included in the matchday squad for KS Dozamet Connector Nowa Sól’s match against Debem on Sunday afternoon.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share