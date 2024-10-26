Emmanuel Adebayor reveals admiration for Nwankwo Kanu

Emmanuel Adebayor

Former Arsenal striker Emmanuel Adebayor has expressed his deep admiration for Nigerian football legend Nwankwo Kanu, who inspired him to achieve great heights in the sport.

Adebayor, who wore the iconic number 25 jersey at Arsenal, considered Kanu a role model and a close friend. He has credited Kanu for his guidance and support throughout his career.

The Togolese striker’s impressive performances for Arsenal in 2008 earned him the African Footballer of the Year award, a significant achievement for a player from Togo.

In an interview with the BBC, Adebayor, a former Real Madrid player, shared how Kanu, his childhood idol and now his best friend, played a significant role in his career. “Wearing Kanu’s iconic number 25 jersey and using the same locker, I consider my time with the Gunners a memorable moment in my career,” Adebayo said.

“My idol was Nwankwo Kanu, so signing for Arsenal, wearing his number 25 jersey, and using the same locker as him was, for me, a huge accomplishment,” Adebayor added. “Today, he is my big brother and best friend; he advises me if I’m doing right or wrong.”

Adebayor’s impressive form with the Gunners in 2008 earned him the African Footballer of the Year award, making him the only Togolese player to win the prestigious award. “In 2008, I was unplayable. To be recognized as Africa’s best player was huge – it’s something I’ll never forget,” he noted.

