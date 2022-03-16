NUGA-UNILAG 2022 kicks off March 16

The Nigerian University Games Association (NUGA) kicks off on Wednesday, March 16 at the University of Lagos (UNILAG), Akoka sports complex arena with 17 sports, over 10,000 students, and 75 universities registered for the event.

The 26th edition of the competition tagged “City Games” which is billed to cost the university the sum of N3.6billion will be declared open by Oluwatoyin Ogundipe, the vice-chancellor of UNILAG.

Joseph Ola Awoyinfa, the executive secretary of NUGA-UNILAG 2022 disclosed that the ‘UNILAG City-NUGA’ is the first NUGA to be hosted within and outside the university compound.

“We will be hosting some games at Teslim Balogun Stadium, Rowe Park, and Legacy pitch,” Awoyinfa said.

James Aina, the volleyball coach of team UNILAG has called on fans, friends, and students of the institution to come out in their numbers to support the volleyball teams for a successful outing.

“I solicit for the support and prayers of our fans for successful outcomes in both the male and female volleyball events. Our target is gold medals, and nothing less,” Aina said.

The coach disclosed to BusinessDay that the UNILAG volleyball teams are very well prepared and battled ready to face any opposition.

According to Aina, “The features of the volleyball competition will be drawn on Thursday, March 17, from there, we will know the team to face, but we are ready for any team.

He reiterated that the male and female volleyball teams of the university have been groomed to form a formidable team that can surmount any opponents.

“No single individual can be said to be carrying the hope of the team. I bank on all the players in the team, it is teamwork and not individual per se,” he noted.

Meanwhile, Benjamin Olowojebutu, the chairman of UNILAG Alumni Association, Lagos branch has pledged ₦1,000,000.00 support to the NUGA-UNILAG 2022. The chairman along with his wife made the pledge during a courtesy visit to Oluwatoyin Temitope Ogundipe, the vice-chancellor of UNILAG in his office recently.

Olowojebutu commended the work of the able vice-chancellor and encouraged him to continue the good work he has been doing at the university.

The vice-chancellor appreciated Olowojebutu for his kind gesture stressing that the 26th NUGA games project had seemed impossible when the institution started but assured that with support from well-meaning Nigerians and organisations the games would be the best ever.

Ogundipe disclosed that about 10,000 students would participate in the games, 75 universities have registered, while about 30 universities will attend as observers in the games. He explained that the games will be held at different locations across the Lagos metropolis.