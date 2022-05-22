NPFL: Mbaoma, Abdulazeez compete for Eunisell boot, as five hit double digits goals

With ten more games before the season ends, five top players in the Nigeria Professional Football League (NPFL) have hit double digits with goals, as Victor Mbaoma of Enyimba and Gombe United star Yusuf Abdulazeez mount pressure on leading scorer, Ishaq Kayode.

The NPFL Goal king will at the end of the season receive the Eunisell Boot Award, which carries a cash prize of 200,000-naira premium per goal.

With 28 games gone, NPFL’s rave of the moment, Ishaq has netted 14 goals. Interestingly, Mbaoma who had just six goals a few matches ago now chases closely with 12 goals. Abdulazeez who had also scored only six goals as at match day 21 now boast of 11 to his credit, with both trailing the Rivers United striker closely.

In a media chat on Wednesday, an excited Mbaoma said, “I believe I can win the Eunisell Boot. My priority is to concentrate on scoring goals to help my team and I hope at the end it counts for me to win the Eunisell Boot.”

He however, added that he was not under any pressure whatsoever. “I only want to do my best and be better than I was yesterday. I want to score as many goals as possible because that’s what complete my joy and basically help my team, ” the 25-year-old former Remo Star and Akwa United striker insisted.

Mbaoma, who has been Enyimba’s top scorer for two seasons, has been the shining light in the eight-time champion’s squad with a total of 47 NPFL goals since he started his professional career with Remo Stars.

For Gombe United winger, Yussuf Abdulazeez, fans should expect more goals as he hopes to through that push his team to the top of the log.

“Of course, any striker will want to win the Eunisell Boot. Thank God I am still in the race for it so I will try and work harder if I can win it. I am not on any pressure presently I am just enjoying the games as they come, “ the 20-year-old stated.

Read also: Juniper Hill School holds sports day to strengthen sports education

Rivers United forward Chijoke Akuneto has also netted 11 goals, with a double against MFM and a hat-trick against Akwa United, the first in the current season.

Meanwhile, Remo Star’s Andy Okpe has also hit the double-digit bar with 10 goals while Ossy Martins of Enugu Rangers chases the pack with nine goals with a few others on the seven and 8 goals bars.

Eunisell Limited, sponsors of the Eunisell Boot award said the company was thrilled at the healthy competition and enthusiasm the award has ignited among Nigeria’s top-flight league players.

‘We are thrilled to see players in the local league double up their games in a bid to win the Eunisell Boot award. The determination, energy and drive among players to win the award bring out grit and resilience and raises the quality of play, goals and overall performance. Fans, players, supporters and all stakeholders will be happier for it,” Chika Ikenga, Eunisell managing director stated.

“The initiative is a confirmation of Eunisell’s commitment to the development of Nigerian football. The prestigious trophy and value will spur players into performing better. We believe in and are indeed proud to be associated with our home-grown stars,” Ikenga added.

Previous winners of the prestigious Eunisell Boot have included Junior Lokosa, Ibrahim Sunusi, Mfon Udoh, Charles Atshimene and Silas Nwankwo.