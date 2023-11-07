NPFL: Lokosa bags brace as Sporting Lagos sink Kano Pillars

Newcomers in the Nigeria Premier Football League (NPFL) Sporting Lagos put up a decent performance against four-time champions Kano Pillars at the Mobolaji Johnson Arena on Monday.

Junior Lokosa who has been struggling to score returned to scoring form as he netted two goals against his former club to help the Noisy Lagosians record an emphatic 3-0 win over Kano Pillars in an exciting NPFL matchday 7 fixture.

Lokosa, former Remo Stars goal poacher scored open scoring for the home side in the 12th minute of play and added the second goal in 36 minutes while Jonathan Alukwu scored the other goal that ensured maximum points for Paul Offor’s side.

The win moved Sporting Lagos from 11th position to 6th on the NPFL table.

In the other fixture, Lobi Stars returned to the summit of the Nigeria Premier Football League, after claiming a 2-1 away win against Bayelsa United at the Samson Siasia Stadium, Yenagoa.in Yenagoa on Monday.

Samuel Tiza shot Lobi Stars ahead in the 29th minute of play, but Bayelsa United equalised through Robert Mizo in 42 minutes and Samuel Tiza scored the winner for the Makurdi-based side in 67 minutes to hand them a vital away win.

The defeat moved the Yenagoa side to 19th position on the NPFL table as Lobis Stars reclaimed the top with 14 points from seven games.