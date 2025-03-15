Nottingham Forest dent Ipswich Premier League hopes in six-goal thriller

Ipswich Town’s hopes of avoiding relegation suffered a devastating blow as a ruthless seven-minute goal spree against Nottingham Forest to a 4-2 victory at Portman Road, leaving the hosts effectively 10 points from safety.

Forest’s ruthless first-half display

With Wolves defeating bottom-placed Southampton, Ipswich’s first-half collapse came at the worst possible time. The defeat leaves them nine points adrift of safety, compounded by an inferior goal difference.

For Forest, the win brings them within just one point of second-placed Arsenal, who face Chelsea on Sunday, edging them closer to Champions League qualification.

Marking his 50th Premier League match in charge of Forest, Nuno Espírito Santo watched his side exploit Ipswich’s defensive frailties in a devastating first-half spell.

Ipswich’s defensive collapse

Nikola Milenković opened the scoring with a powerful eight-yard strike after Liam Delap inadvertently nodded the ball into the Serbian defender’s path.

Just over two minutes later, Ipswich imploded again. Elliot Anderson picked out Anthony Elanga, who raced unchallenged from inside his half before drilling a low shot into the far corner.

The hosts’ defensive woes continued as Elanga grabbed his second, capitalizing on a long punt forward from Milenković that bypassed its intended target, Chris Wood. The Swedish winger slipped between three Ipswich defenders before slotting past Alex Palmer, making it 3-0 inside 22 minutes.

Ipswich’s fightback falls short

Jens Cajuste pulled one back with a stunning curling strike, spinning away from Ryan Yates before firing past the Forest keeper. However, Jota Silva restored Forest’s three-goal cushion, finishing off a Morgan Gibbs-White assist.

Although George Hirst netted a late consolation goal for Ipswich, it wasn’t enough to avoid another damaging defeat.

Ipswich remains 18th in the Premier League table and are now the only club across England’s top four divisions yet to win a league match in 2025.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share