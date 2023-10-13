Nigeria vs Saudi Arabia: Peseiro aims for an exciting match

Nigeria’s Super Eagles head coach, Jose Peseiro, said in a news conference on Thursday that he anticipates a challenging encounter in the upcoming friendly game against Saudi Arabia but looks forward to an exciting match for his team.

The two teams are set to clash on Friday at Portugal’s Estadio Municipal.

This fixture marks the second meeting between the Super Eagles and the Arab nation, with their previous encounter in 2010 resulting in a goalless draw.

Peseiro, who previously coached the three-time Asian champions from 2000 to 2011, remains cautious due to Saudi Arabia’s impressive 2-1 victory over Argentina at the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.

“Saudi was the last team to beat Argentina so I expect a hard match and also a good match for our team and we will start on the front foot against them.

“We want to beat Saudi Arabia and Mozambique so as to prepare well for the first two games of the World Cup qualifiers because Nigeria must play the next World Cup,” Peseiro said.