Nigeria suffers biggest fall in latest FIFA rankings

Super Eagles

Nigeria’s Super Eagles have dropped eight places in the latest FIFA rankings, sliding from 36th to 44th globally and falling from 4th to 5th in Africa. The November rankings, released on Thursday, mark a significant decline for the three-time African champions, whose total points fell from 1503 to 1482.23.

Nigeria now trails Morocco, Senegal, Algeria, and Egypt in the African standings. Morocco remains the continent’s top-ranked team, followed by Senegal, Algeria, and Egypt in second, third, and fourth positions, respectively.

The Super Eagles’ slump is largely attributed to disappointing performances in their final 2025 Africa Cup of Nations qualifiers. A 1-1 draw against Benin Republic in Cote d’Ivoire and a 1-2 home defeat to Rwanda in Uyo have raised concerns about the team’s form and consistency.

On the global stage, Argentina continues to lead the rankings, with France in second and Spain in third. England and Brazil round out the top five.

With no matches scheduled for the rest of the year, Nigeria is unlikely to improve its standing before the next FIFA rankings update on December 14, 2024. This leaves the Super Eagles with much to prove as they prepare for future competitions.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

