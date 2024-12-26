Ngannou rules out Anthony Joshua rematch, eyes Fury showdown

FrancisNgannou-AnthonyJoshua

Former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou has dismissed the possibility of a rematch with former two-time boxing heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua, following his devastating knockout loss in Saudi Arabia.

Ngannou, 38-year-old Cameronian, suffered a brutal second-round defeat at the hands of Joshua in their high-profile bout on Friday, March 8, in Riyadh. The Cameroonian fighter, who transitioned to boxing after leaving the UFC, was overwhelmed by Joshua’s dominance, with ‘AJ’ dropping him multiple times before securing the emphatic win.

Despite speculation that Ngannou might seek redemption, the former UFC champion expressed his disinterest in a rematch during an interview with Seconds Out, citing an uncomfortable experience during fight week.

“A rematch with Joshua? I felt very off and not comfortable in that fight. It’s something that could happen, but what I do know for sure is I want the rematch with Fury,” Ngannou said. “I’m not a conspiracy theorist, but I didn’t like the Joshua fight. Things weren’t right, and if it would be the same scenario, I’m not interested. Something unfair definitely happened. I don’t have the full picture, but I have seen myself what wasn’t right. I was in the locker room for almost four hours, which is not something that happens, so just from there.”

Ngannou’s transition to boxing began with a shocking performance against Tyson Fury, where he knocked down the WBC heavyweight champion in the third round before losing via a narrow split decision. The impressive showing against Fury earned him widespread respect, but his clash with Joshua proved to be a stark contrast.

Now signed with the Professional Fighters League (PFL), Ngannou has yet to make his MMA debut under the promotion due to his foray into boxing. While he has ruled out a Joshua rematch, the Cameroonian remains focused on a potential second fight with Fury and has also been linked to a future showdown with former WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

