NFF mourns loss of former Nigeria goalkeeper Christian Obi

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has expressed deep shock and sorrow over the tragic death of former Nigeria international goalkeeper Christian Obi, who passed away on Friday in a devastating car accident involving players and officials of Heartland FC in Okigwe, Imo State.

NFF President Ibrahim Musa Gusau voiced the federation’s grief: “We are deeply stunned and saddened by this tragic news. Our heartfelt condolences go out to Coach Christian Obi’s immediate family, his friends, and all those who knew him. We also extend our sympathies to the Imo State Football Association and the Imo State Government, owners of Heartland Football Club.

“While we await further details about the accident, we stand in solidarity with the Imo State Government during this difficult time. We pray that Almighty God grants Christian Obi eternal rest and wish a speedy recovery to those injured.”

Reports indicate that the Heartland FC team was en route to a pre-season tournament in Abakaliki, named after another Nigerian ex-international when their bus collided with a stationary vehicle while attempting to avoid an oncoming car in Okigwe.

Christian Obi, a key figure in Nigerian football history, was part of the Nigeria U20 team that won the bronze medal at the 1985 FIFA World Youth Championship (now the FIFA U20 World Cup) in the Soviet Union. He played a crucial role in Nigeria’s third-place victory, stepping in for an injured teammate during the match against the host nation and saving three penalty kicks to secure a historic win.

Obi was also a member of Nigeria’s squad for the Men’s Football Tournament at the 1988 Olympics in Seoul. His passing marks a significant loss for Nigerian football.

