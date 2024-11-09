Neymar’s Al-Hilal future in doubt amid injury woes

Neymar‘s future at Al-Hilal is in jeopardy due to ongoing injury concerns that have led the club to question his long-term role. The 32-year-old Brazilian superstar joined the Saudi Pro League team in 2023 summer, but his ability to make an impact has been hindered by recurring fitness issues.

Neymar returned to Al-Hilal last month after missing nearly a year with an ACL tear sustained while representing Brazil. However, his comeback was short-lived, as he limped off with a hamstring injury just 29 minutes into his substitute appearance in Al-Hilal’s Asian Champions League victory over Esteghlal. This latest setback could keep him sidelined until mid-December.

The former Paris Saint-Germain forward signed for Al-Hilal in August 2023 for a record-breaking €90 million, along with a lucrative annual salary of $110 million. Yet, his on-field contributions have been limited to one goal and three assists in seven appearances, leading to mounting frustration within the club’s hierarchy, according to Brazilian outlet UOL. Reports suggest that Al-Hilal may be considering cutting ties with Neymar during the January transfer window.

Neymar’s presence on the Al-Hilal roster fills one of eight foreign-player slots allowed under Saudi Pro League rules, placing further pressure on the club to reassess his position. As the transfer window nears, Al-Hilal must decide if Neymar’s potential is worth the risk amid his ongoing injury woes.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

