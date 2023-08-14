Neymar seals €160m deal with Al-Hilal in Saudi switch

Brazilian football sensation Neymar has embarked on an exciting new chapter in his career, as he agrees to a two-year contract with Saudi Pro League team Al-Hilal. The move from Paris Saint-Germain has been met with both anticipation and awe due to the staggering €160 million (£138m/$175m) paycheck awaiting Neymar, as reported by L’Equipe.

The decision to transfer Neymar from PSG to Al-Hilal has been mutually confirmed, with the talented player showing his approval for the transition. The deal signifies a significant shift in the football landscape and showcases the global appeal of the sport.

Renowned for his prowess on the field, Neymar initially made headlines in 2017 when he became the world’s most expensive player following his €222 million move from Barcelona to PSG. However, recent developments have led to his change of scenery, as PSG has communicated that Neymar no longer fits within their plans.

The past few months have seen Neymar sidelined due to an ankle ligament surgery he underwent in March. While his fellow player Kylian Mbappe has been reintegrated into PSG’s training sessions despite his desire to leave, Neymar’s tenure in Paris appears to be concluding.

Neymar’s next destination will place him in the company of esteemed footballers like Kalidou Koulibaly, Ruben Neves, and former Barcelona winger Malcolm. Al-Hilal, based in Riyadh, welcomes Neymar to their ranks, hinting at an exciting new era for both the player and the club. As the football world eagerly awaits this significant move, fans and experts alike speculate about the impact Neymar will make in his new footballing home.