New York City FC breaks ground with $780m new Stadium

New York City FC is set to break ground on Etihad Park, a new 25,000-capacity soccer stadium in Willets Point, Queens, scheduled for completion ahead of the 2027 season. Designed by HOK, the state-of-the-art venue will be the first of its kind in New York City, marking a historic milestone for soccer in the region.

The $780 million project will be privately financed by City Football Group, NYCFC’s majority owner. Etihad Airways, the national airline of the UAE, has secured naming rights for the stadium, further solidifying its partnership with the club.

Etihad Park will serve as the cornerstone of the Willets Point Phase II Redevelopment Plan, a transformative project that includes 2,500 affordable housing units, a new public school, hotel, and retail spaces. This initiative aims to revitalize Willets Point into a vibrant, mixed-use neighbourhood, blending urban development with community living.

NYCFC President Brad Sims highlighted the project’s broader impact, saying, “The more activity that can happen in development in Willets Point and make it a live-work-and-play neighbourhood, the better.”

Etihad Park is poised to be a game-changer for both NYCFC and Queens, combining world-class soccer with a transformative urban development that will leave a lasting legacy for future generations.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

