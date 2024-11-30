10 most expensive stadiums in Africa worth over $2.8bn

Africa’s commitment to developing world-class sports infrastructure has resulted in a series of high-tech stadiums that rival some of the best globally. These architectural marvels symbolise national pride, host international events, and contribute significantly to the continent’s growing sports tourism sector. Below is a list of the ten most expensive stadiums in Africa, valued at over $2.8 billion collectively:

Cape Town Stadium, South Africa

Cost: $600 Million

Capacity: 55,000 (expandable to 64,100)

Cape Town Stadium, the most expensive stadium in Africa, was constructed for the 2010 FIFA World Cup. Built by Murray and Roberts, it’s beautifully situated between Table Mountain and the Atlantic Ocean, making it one of the most visually striking venues in the world.

Moses Mabhida Stadium, South Africa

Cost: $450 Million

Capacity: 55,500 (expandable to 75,000)

Named after anti-apartheid activist Moses Mabhida, this Durban landmark is famous for its arch symbolizing unity. The stadium hosted 2010 World Cup matches and is now home to Amazulu FC and serves as a cricket venue for South Africa.

FNB Stadium (Soccer City), South Africa

Cost: $440 Million

Capacity: 94,736

Known as “The Calabash” for its distinctive design, FNB Stadium is the largest in Africa. Located in Johannesburg, it holds historical significance for hosting Nelson Mandela’s first post-prison speech and his memorial service in 2013. It’s also home to Kaizer Chiefs and the South African national football team.

Read also: 10 most iconic stadiums in the World in 2024

Abuja National Stadium, Nigeria

Cost: $360 Million

Capacity: 60,491

Built for the 2003 All-Africa Games, Abuja National Stadium is a multipurpose sports complex in Nigeria’s capital. It’s the home ground of the Nigerian national football team and regularly hosts national and international sporting events.

Nelson Mandela Bay Stadium, South Africa

Cost: $270 Million

Capacity: 46,000

Opened in 2009, the Port Elizabeth stadium, named after Nelson Mandela, is known for its proximity to the coast. It was one of the host venues for the 2010 FIFA World Cup, making it a significant part of South Africa’s sporting history.

Estádio 11 de Novembro, Angola

Cost: $227 Million

Capacity: 50,000

Located in Luanda, this stadium commemorates Angola’s Independence Day. It was built for the 2010 Africa Cup of Nations and is a symbol of Angola’s growing sports infrastructure, frequently hosting major national and international matches.

Peter Mokaba Stadium, South Africa

Cost: $150 Million

Capacity: 45,500

Situated in Polokwane, the stadium was named after anti-apartheid activist Peter Mokaba. With its unique design and blend of natural and artificial turf, it served as one of the 2010 FIFA World Cup venues.

Mbombela Stadium, South Africa

Cost: $140 Million

Capacity: 43,500

Known for its zebra-striped seats reflecting the local wildlife, Mbombela Stadium, near Kruger National Park, played a key role in the 2010 FIFA World Cup and remains a significant tourist attraction.

Stade Olympique de Radès, Tunisia

Cost: $110 Million

Capacity: 60,000

Located in Radès, this stadium is one of North Africa’s largest. Built for the 2001 Mediterranean Games, it regularly hosts major football and athletics events, making it a central sports hub in Tunisia.

Borg El Arab Stadium, Egypt

Cost: Undisclosed

Capacity: 86,000

Commissioned in 2005, Borg El Arab Stadium, also known as the Egyptian Army Stadium, is located 25 kilometres west of Alexandria. As Egypt’s second-largest stadium and Africa’s third-largest, it serves as a critical venue for the Egyptian national football team and is among the top 10 largest football stadiums globally.

These top-tier stadiums demonstrate Africa’s ambition to become a global leader in sports, providing state-of-the-art facilities that not only host international events but also significantly enhance tourism, create job opportunities, and promote national pride.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share