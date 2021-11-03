New Tottenham boss Conte plots to raid Serie A stars

Following his appointment as Tottenham Hotspur manager, Antonio Conte is already plotting a huge overhaul at Tottenham with six Serie A stars said to be on the Italian’s radar.

The 52-year-old, a previous Premier League winner at Spurs’ city rivals Chelsea, has taken the reins in North London after Nuno Espirito Santo was sacked on Monday.

It is an appointment which has widely been hailed as a coup, with Conte having initially turned Tottenham down when they approached him in the summer.

His mind has been changed by senior officials and that is largely down to significant spending promises being agreed, according to the Telegraph.

Conte is set to turn to his homeland for the bulk of his immediate reinforcements, with Calciomercato saying that six specific targets have already been outlined.

Juventus pair Federico Chiesa and Matthijs de Ligt top his wish list, with Italian international Chiesa thought to be valued in the region of £70million while Dutch defender De Ligt could cost £60m.

Conte’s former clubs could be raided with the boss keen on Inter duo Stefan de Vrij and Marcelo Brozovic — both are likely to be attainable given the Nerazzurri’s ongoing financial woes.

AC Milan skipper Alessio Romagnoli and Fiorentina hotshot Dusan Vlahovic are also wanted men, though the latter will cost upwards of £50m and is attracting attention from top clubs around the continent.

With this in mind, Conte looks very prepared to deliver long-awaited success to Tottenham.