Neuer eyes Champions League glory with final in Munich

Manuel Neuer

Bayern Munich goalkeeper and captain Manuel Neuer said his team’s focus is firmly on this season’s Uefa Champions League, with the final set to take place at the Allianz Arena in Munich.

“Something big is coming,” Neuer told reporters ahead of Tuesday’s group stage opener against Dinamo Zagreb at home. “The most important thing is the final in Munich. We want to be there, and everything else is secondary.”

Neuer highlighted the significance of the final for the club and city, adding, “We know what this final means to the city, the fans, and the players. Our motivation is simply very high.”

Bayern enters the Champions League season after their first trophyless campaign in 11 years, with Xabi Alonso’s Bayer Leverkusen clinching a league and cup double. Last season, Bayern was knocked out in the semi-finals by eventual winners Real Madrid.

Neuer, along with veteran teammate Thomas Mueller, are the only players remaining from the 2012 Bayern squad that lost the final on penalties to Chelsea at home. Neuer and Mueller were part of the squad that lifted the Champions League trophy in 2013 and 2020.

Mueller took to social media on Monday, saying, “The road to Munich starts tomorrow. I’m very excited. Let’s enjoy the best football in Europe.”

Bayern manager Vincent Kompany, set for his Uefa Champions League managerial debut, urged caution ahead of the match against Dinamo Zagreb. “The most important thing for me is that we show it on the pitch. We have a difficult game tomorrow, but our focus is on playing well and winning.”

Bayern boasts an impressive record in Champions League openers, having won every one since their 2002 defeat to Deportivo La Coruna, a loss that preceded their only group-stage exit.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.