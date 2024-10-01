NBA star Dikembe Mutombo dies from brain cancer at 58

Dikembe Mutombo

NBA legend Dikembe Mutombo has passed away at the age of 58 after a battle with brain cancer. The iconic centre, an eight-time NBA All-Star, retired in 2009 after an illustrious 18-year career that spanned teams like the Denver Nuggets, Atlanta Hawks, Philadelphia 76ers, New Jersey Nets, New York Knicks, and Houston Rockets.

Mutombo began treatment for a brain tumour in October 2022. Announcing his death, NBA Commissioner Adam Silver paid tribute to his legacy: “Dikembe Mutombo was simply larger than life. On the court, he was one of the greatest shot blockers and defensive players in the history of the NBA. Off the floor, he poured his heart and soul into helping others.”

Standing at an imposing 7 feet 2 inches (2.18 meters), the DR Congo-born star was discovered while studying at Georgetown University before being selected fourth overall in the 1991 NBA Draft by the Denver Nuggets. Mutombo’s towering presence, coupled with his trademark finger-wagging celebration, made him a beloved figure across the league.

During his career, Mutombo twice reached the NBA Finals—first with the 76ers in 2001 and again with the Nets (now Brooklyn Nets) in 2003. Known for his exceptional defense, he led the NBA in blocked shots for five consecutive seasons and set a record for leading the league in blocks per game for three straight seasons.

In recognition of his achievements, both the Atlanta Hawks and Denver Nuggets retired his iconic number 55 jersey. In 2015, Mutombo was inducted into the NBA Hall of Fame, cementing his legacy as one of the sport’s all-time greats.

Beyond his on-court accomplishments, Mutombo was a global ambassador for the NBA and was deeply committed to humanitarian work in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo. His contributions to basketball and his charitable work across Africa left an indelible impact.

“He loved what the game of basketball could do to make a positive impact on communities, especially in his native Democratic Republic of the Congo and across the continent of Africa,” Silver added. “He was always accessible at NBA events over the years—with his infectious smile, deep booming voice, and signature finger wag that endeared him to basketball fans of every generation.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

