Napoli agree £25.4m deal with Man United for McTominay

Scott-Mctominay

Napoli has reached an agreement with Manchester United to sign midfielder Scott McTominay for a fee of £25.4 million (€30 million). While personal terms are yet to be finalised and McTominay has not yet agreed to the move to the Serie A champions, this marks the second consecutive year that the Red Devils have shown willingness to sell the academy graduate.

Earlier this month, Man United rejected a £20 million bid from Fulham for the Scotland international. Last season, the 27-year-old turned down an opportunity to join West Ham and went on to make 32 Premier League appearances, scoring seven goals. He also started in United’s FA Cup final victory against Manchester City. So far this season, McTominay has been used as a substitute in two of Manchester United’s Premier League matches.

Manager Erik ten Hag is still looking to strengthen his squad and recognises that selling McTominay, a homegrown player, could provide more flexibility under the Premier League’s financial regulations.

United are particularly interested in Paris Saint-Germain’s Uruguay international, Manuel Ugarte, but have so far been unable to strike a deal with the French club.

The agreement with Napoli includes a significant sell-on clause, but the deal hinges on McTominay agreeing to personal terms with the Italian side. McTominay, who has scored 29 goals in 255 appearances for his boyhood club, came off the bench during United’s 2-1 loss to Brighton on Saturday.

McTominay is entering the final year of his contract at Old Trafford, with United holding the option to extend the deal by an additional 12 months.

While United’s pursuit of Ugarte is not entirely dependent on McTominay’s sale, a permanent departure would likely facilitate the move. Talks between United and PSG over Ugarte are ongoing, with both clubs preferring a permanent transfer, though a loan with an obligation to buy remains a possibility.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.