Munir Sada, hottest Nigerian born Arsenal wonderkid

English Premiership club, Arsenal FC have signed 9-year-old Nigerian-born wonderkid, Munir Muhammad Sada, to the club.

Munir Sada hails from Zaria in Kaduna State, was signed to Arsenal Football Kid Academy in London, United Kingdom.

Born to a father from Kaduna and his mother from Katsina, Sada always had a dream of playing football and started even earlier from his primary school.

In a statement by Abdallah Yunus Abdallah, information officer at the department of public affairs, government house Kaduna, on his Facebook post announced the news.

“Arsenal FC have signed a 9-year-old Nigerian. Munnir Muhammed Sada an indigene of Zaria LG of Kaduna State is expected to be playing for the youth soccer team of Arsenal FC.”

Though nothing has been confirmed from the Arsenal football club, pictures of him signing Arsenal contract pictures online have gotten many fans excited.