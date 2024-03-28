Moses Simon doubtful for Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers

Super Eagles winger Moses Simon could miss Nigeria’s 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin Republic after sustaining an injury in Nigeria’s 2-0 friendly defeat to Mali on Tuesday night.

This means that the 28-year-old will not be part of Nigeria’s squad for the 2026 FIFA World Cup qualifiers against South Africa and Benin in June.

Moses was stretchered off in the 31st minute of the game after colliding with the Malian goalkeeper in the first half and was taken to hospital in Marrakesh, Morocco.

Ligue 1 club Nantes have now announced that their Nigerian winger will be out for the rest of the 2023/24 season.

“Moses Simon was injured against Mali. Our Nigerian striker suffers from a broken fibula which means the end of the season,” the club said in a statement.

“FC Nantes is already keen to provide its full support to its attacker and wishes him a speedy recovery!”

Simon has been one of the club’s most threatening options in attack having scored three goals and assisted five in the 2023/24 French Ligue 1 season.