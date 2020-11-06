More troubles for Solskjaer amid Pochettino’s speculation

Following defeat by Istanbul Basaksehir in the Champions League, Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has been under pressure as regards his future at Old Trafford.

Manchester United have lost three of their six Premier League games so far this season going into this weekend’s clash with Everton at Goodison Park.

But the embattled Norwegian tactician says he is not bothered concerning his job security.

United were humiliated 6-1 at home by Tottenham in October, but recovered by winning three of their four games, which included a draw against Chelsea.

But after 1-0 home defeat by Arsenal and another abject performance in Istanbul, the pressure is on Solskjaer.

United have not won any of their past six matches at home in the Premier League, while defeat by Basaksehir ended a run of 10 straight wins on the road.

On Wednesday night Red Devils were beaten by Istanbul Basaksehir in their Champions League group, conceding their first goal in woeful circumstances with the defending since branded ‘unforgivable’, ’embarrassing’ and ‘disrespectful to school boys’.

Since the end of the match, the pressure has mounted on Solskjaer with fans and pundits calling for ‘Ole Out’ and urging the appointment of a top-class manager such as the currently out-of-work Mauricio Pochettino or Max Allegri.

Reports in England say United have approached Mauricio Pochettino with a view of replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the club’s next manager.

In December, Pochettino wanted to take over as United manager and his stance on the role is not believed to have changed.

Insiders say the United hierarchy were privately backing Solskjaer prior to Wednesday night’s shambolic Champions League defeat by Istanbul Basaksehir and are reluctant to part company with the Norwegian so early in the season. But if United lose at Everton on Saturday they could end the weekend 17th in the Premier League table.

United have lost three of their six league games already this term and have not lost four of their first seven in a league campaign since 1989-90. The trip to Everton is United’s last game for two weeks due to the November internationals; a period that has become synonymous with top-flight sackings.

Pochettino declared his intention to return to a managerial role. “I am always ready to go again and be involved in the game,” Pochettino said. “It’s not stress when you are working, it’s not stress going into the training round to prepare the match and to compete.

“I hope to go back soon so we can start again to work. I am looking forward to being back in the game. I love this game but it’s difficult, we are inside and working on doing things. That’s the reality.”

Manchester United fans have been giving their reaction to the news that Mauricio Pochettino has been approached about replacing Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as the club’s next manager.

Here’s what Man United fans have been saying on Twitter…

@GlazersOutSzn: Poch may not be THE answer, but he’s a much better manager than Ole!

@Mike87_MUFC: Just make the change now, get him out and get our season back on track! There’s no need to limp along under a failing regime when we can instantly improve it! I’ve never understood this need to waste months of a season with the wrong man in charge when you know it isn’t working.

@SSrijith16: I don’t understand the “footballing” reason for keeping a manager in their job for a few more months when they’re obviously underperforming. I perfectly understand the financial reason though.

@Michael15788990: Great news if true, Ole’s been great in a lot of ways for the club but he’s not good enough to take us further.

@Sean_L94: Get it done now so we can salvage the season. Still possible to get top four again and still possible to do something of note in the champions league. But no point hanging about.

@KofiScooby: Bring in Poch and make Ole sporting director. That’s all.

@mehrdadnegahban: The sooner the better for everyone. Ole – we love but he is an amateur for this club. Mauricio – should have been our manager from day one after SAF left.