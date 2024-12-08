Mokwena eager to face Guardiola in 2025 FIFA Club World Cup

Wydad Casablanca coach Rhulani Mokwena is relishing the prospect of facing his idol, Pep Guardiola, at the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup after the Moroccan giants were drawn against Manchester City.

The South African tactician expressed excitement after Wydad were drawn in Group G alongside Manchester City, Juventus, and Al Ain following Thursday’s draw in Miami, USA.

The tournament, featuring 32 teams for the first time, will run from 15 June to 13 July 2025 in the USA.

Mokwena’s Wydad are among four African teams in the competition, which include Al Ahly (Egypt) opening their campaign in Group A, facing SE Palmeiras, FC Porto, and Inter Miami.

Espérance de Tunis (Tunisia) are in Group D considered as the “Group of Death,” alongside Chelsea, Flamengo, and Club León.

South Africa’s Mamelodi Sundowns take on Fluminense, Borussia Dortmund, and Ulsan HD in Group F, while Wydad AC (Morocco) face Manchester City, Juventus, and Al Ain in Group G.

“For me, this is a dream come true,” Mokwena said when reacting to the tough group his Moroccan club have been placed in.

Read also: CAF CL: Jose Rivero regrets missed chances in Pirates, Al-Ahly draw

“When you are in a group like this, you cannot lose. You will play against very good teams. Manchester City, of course, we know the quality they have. Playing with the big teams in a big competition is a big dream,” he told Wydad’s official website.

Mokwena, known for his admiration of Guardiola’s tactical philosophy, has often described the Spanish coach as his biggest inspiration.

Facing Manchester City on the global stage offers Mokwena a chance to showcase his own approach to the game against one of football’s greatest minds.

Despite the challenges ahead, Mokwena remains grounded in his goals.

“The aim is to sign an honorable participation and win at least one match. This is the bet, and there is no room to talk about anything else. We greatly appreciate the fans’ aspirations and promise to honour them,” he added.

Share