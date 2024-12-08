CAF CL: Jose Rivero regrets missed chances in Pirates, Al-Ahly draw

Orlando Pirates coach Jose Rivero on Saturday regreted his sise’s missed chances after a goalless draw against Al-Ahly in the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League.

Despite controlling much of the game in the opening 45 minutes, the South African side was unable to capitalize on their chances, leaving Rivero frustrated with the missed opportunities.

“We lacked the opportunities we had, especially in the first half. Not achieving victory is the only negative point,” Rivero said after the match.

In a tense encounter at the Orlando Stadium, both teams struggled to find the back of the net, despite creating several chances throughout the match.

Rivero admitted that while his team’s performance was solid, especially in defense, the failure to score was a key disappointment.

“We played a strong match until the end against a competitor with long experience in the Champions League,” he said.

Pirates were the better side in the first half, with several key chances to take the lead.

However, as the game progressed, Al-Ahly, led by Swiss coach Marcel Koller, found their rhythm and put pressure on the hosts.

“We created several chances in front of Orlando Pirates’ goal, and the opponent also had several attempts,” said Koller after the match, as the Egyptian giants were unable to convert their opportunities.

Despite the draw, both coaches found positives in their teams’ performances. Koller, while acknowledging the missed opportunities, expressed satisfaction with the point gained on the road.

“Each team got a valuable point in the tournament, and we will close the chapter on this match,” Koller added.

Al-Ahly remains top of Group C on goal difference, level on points with Orlando Pirates, who will now turn their attention to their upcoming matches.

Rivero noted that he would shift his focus to the local league before preparing for the next round of Champions League fixtures, against Stade d’Abidjan.

