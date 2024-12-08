Maniema force Raja Casablanca to 1-1 draw in Group B

Maniema Union staged a late comeback to secure a 1-1 draw against Moroccan giants Raja Casablanca in a dramatic Group B encounter of the TotalEnergies CAF Champions League at Stade des Martyrs on Saturday.

Joseph Bakasu’s long range effort late in the game secured a point for the home side after the visitors broke the deadlock in the first-half.

The result leaves Maniema Union second in the group with two points from two matches, while Raja Casablanca sit at the bottom with just one point.

Raja Casablanca took an early lead in the 17th minute through Younes Najjari, whose composed finish into the bottom corner capitalized on Naoufel Zerhouni’s incisive assist during a swift counterattack.

The Moroccan side looked in control for much of the first half, with Maniema Union struggling to break through their disciplined defense.

The second half, however, saw a rejuvenated Maniema side pushing forward in search of an equaliser.

After consistent pressure, their persistence paid off in the 79th minute when Joseph Bakasu unleashed a thunderous strike from outside the box, finding the bottom corner to draw the DR Congo outfit level.

Âgée Basiala provided the assist after persistently showing his creativity in midfield that caused some problems for the Moroccan side.

The final minutes were a tense affair as both teams sought a winner. Raja Casablanca came close through Naoufel Zerhouni in stoppage time, but his effort was blocked by Maniema’s resilient defence.

Raja’s search for a first victory in this season’s competition continues, while Maniema Union’s spirited performance keeps their hopes alive as they extend their unbeaten streak at home.

