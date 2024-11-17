Mike Tyson says 'No Regrets' over defeat to Jake Paul

Former world heavyweight champion Mike Tyson has expressed no regrets following his unanimous decision defeat to Jake Paul in their highly-publicised heavyweight boxing match.

The 58-year-old boxing legend faced off against 27-year-old YouTuber-turned-fighter Paul on Friday night at AT&T Stadium, the home of the Dallas Cowboys, before a crowd of 72,300 fans and a global audience of 60 million households, according to telecaster Netflix.

“This is one of those situations where you lose but still win,” Tyson shared on Saturday via X (formerly Twitter). “I’m grateful for last night. No regrets getting in the ring one last time.”

Tyson, who revealed he had a serious health scare earlier this year, hinted at the possibility of another return to the ring shortly after his defeat. The boxing icon detailed the medical issues that initially forced the fight’s postponement from July. In May, Tyson experienced a life-threatening episode during a flight from Miami to Los Angeles, where he vomited blood.

“I almost died in June,” Tyson said, explaining he underwent eight blood transfusions, lost half his blood volume, and dropped 25 pounds while in the hospital. “I had to fight to get healthy just to step into the ring, so in my eyes, I won. To have my children watch me stand toe-to-toe and go eight rounds with a talented fighter half my age, in front of a packed Dallas Cowboys stadium, is an experience that no man has the right to ask for.”

At the time of his health scare, Tyson downplayed the situation as an “ulcer flare-up” and remained optimistic about facing Paul at a later date.

Meanwhile, Paul, buoyed by the success of the event, shared his excitement on X, celebrating the record-breaking viewership and teasing future plans.

“Record-breaking. Love you, Mike,” Paul posted. “Numbers don’t lie. Announcement coming soon…”

Tyson’s final appearance in the ring was as much a testament to his fighting spirit as it was a nod to his storied career, ending on his own terms in front of a captivated global audience.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share