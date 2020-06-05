Messi to start contract talks with Barcelona

Talks to renew Lionel Messi’s contract at Barcelona are set to start this month. Club president Josep Maria Bartomeu has started negotiations over extending the Argentine’s deal past 2021 this season, but they have been delayed for various reasons.

Now, according to Cope, the two parties could start talks over an extension as soon as next week.

These talks will only be preliminary for now, with the main bulk of the negotiations set to take place next season.

Bartomeu alongside CEO Oscar Grau will lead the club’s negotiations, while Messi will be represented by his father, Jorge.

Messi wants to keep the option of being able to rescind his contract at the end of each season, like the system that is currently in place.

The forward will turn 33 in June and, although he’s in good shape at the moment, he wants to make sure he ends his Barcelona career in good condition.