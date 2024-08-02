Meet Mary Hanna, the oldest athlete at Paris 2024 Olympics

Australian equestrian star, Mary Hanna continues to defy expectations, making her historic seventh Olympic appearance at the age of 69 years, to become the oldest athlete to compete at the Paris 2024 Olympic Games. Born in 1954, Mary Hanna’s dedication to dressage has spanned decades, showcasing her perseverance and unwavering commitment to the sport, inspiring athletes of all ages.

A Historic Milestone

Paris 2024 marks a significant milestone for Mary Hanna, making her one of the most experienced athletes in Olympic history. While the oldest competitor title belongs to Swedish shooter Oscar Swahn (72 years at the 1920 Olympic Games), there’s no upper age limit in the Olympics, allowing Mary Hanna to showcase her talent on the world stage.

Early Life and Education

Mary Hanna attended Macarthur State School in Victoria and later Presbyterian Ladies’ College for high school. She holds a Bachelor of Arts degree and is married to Rob Hanna, Equestrian Australia’s chef.

Dressage Career

Mary Hanna is an equestrian dressage competitor who has been coached by Kyra Kyrklund and Clemens Dierks. Currently, she trains under Patrik Kittel, with her primary base in Gisborne, Victoria, Australia.

Olympic Journey

Her Olympic journey began at the 1996 Atlanta Olympic Games with her horse Mosaic, where she finished twenty-fourth in the individual event. She continued to compete in Sydney 2000 and Athens 2004 with Limbo, London 2012 with Sancette, Rio 2016 with Boogie Woogie, and Tokyo 2020. Notably, she was the oldest Australian equestrian competitor at the 2012 Olympic Games.

Team Achievements

While individual podium finishes have not come her way, she’s achieved a team sixth-place ranking in 2000 and a ninth-place team finish in 2012. In 2016, at 61, she became Australia’s oldest Olympian, surpassing fellow equestrian Bill Roycroft.

Continued Excellence

Beyond the Olympics, Hanna’s competition record is impressive. She finished third at the 2011 CDI3 Grand Prix in Biarritz, France, and has consistently placed in the top rankings at various Grand Prix events across Europe. She qualified for the 2014 FEI World Cup Dressage Final in Lyon, France, finishing 15th, also competed at the 2014 World Equestrian Games in Normandy, where she finished 10th in team dressage and 29th in individual dressage.

Recent Competitions

In 2016, Mary Hanna qualified once again for the World Cup finals in Gothenburg, Sweden, finishing 15th. Later that year, she competed in the Rio Olympics, placing ninth in the team and thirty-ninth in the individual dressage competitions. At 61, she became the oldest Australian athlete ever to compete at the Olympics, surpassing fellow equestrian and multiple medallist Bill Roycroft.

Legacy and Inspiration

Mary Hanna’s legacy in equestrian dressage is one of resilience, passion, and exceptional talent. As she continues to compete at the highest level, she remains an inspiration to athletes of all ages worldwide. Stay tuned to see if Hanna adds another chapter to her already legendary career at the Paris Olympics!