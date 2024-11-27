Mascherano reunites with Messi at Inter Miami

Former Argentina and Barcelona midfielder Javier Mascherano has been appointed as the head coach of Major League Soccer side Inter Miami. This move sees him reunite with his former teammate, Lionel Messi, as Inter Miami confirmed Mascherano’s appointment on Tuesday.

The deal to bring in Mascherano, 40, was finalised last week following the departure of Gerardo “Tata” Martino, who stepped down for personal reasons. Mascherano has signed a three-year contract, which will keep him at the club until the end of the 2027 MLS season.

“Throughout his career as one of the world’s best players and as an experienced coach, Javier has always demonstrated what makes him great—relentless determination, backed by knowledge, instincts, and understanding,” said Inter Miami co-owner David Beckham.

Mascherano expressed his enthusiasm, stating, “To be able to lead a club like Inter Miami is an honour for me, and a privilege I will strive to make the most of.”

Mascherano had a glittering playing career, winning 21 major trophies, including five La Liga titles and two Champions League crowns with Barcelona. He also earned 147 caps for Argentina—making him the second-most capped player in his country’s history after Messi—and played in four World Cups, including the 2014 final where Argentina narrowly lost to Germany.

After retiring as a player in 2020, Mascherano transitioned into coaching. He was appointed as the Argentina Under-20s coach in 2021 and also led the national team at the 2024 Paris Olympic Games.

In other MLS news, former Aston Villa defender Olof Mellberg has been named head coach of St. Louis City. The 47-year-old Swede joins from IF Brommapojkarna, where he guided the team to a club-record 10th-place finish in the Swedish top flight this year. Mellberg, who made 260 appearances for Aston Villa between 2001 and 2008, also played for clubs like Juventus, Olympiakos, and Villarreal and earned 117 caps for Sweden.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

Share