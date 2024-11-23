Mascherano poised to become Messi coach at Inter Miami

Javier-Mascherano

Jorge Mas, co-owner of Inter Miami CF, has hinted that former Argentina international Javier Mascherano is the leading candidate to replace Gerardo ‘Tata’ Martino as the club’s head coach.

Martino recently stepped down due to personal reasons, leaving a void in the managerial position. Mas confirmed that the club has already initiated the process of finding a suitable replacement, with Mascherano emerging as a strong contender.

Mascherano, who enjoyed a successful playing career alongside Lionel Messi at both Barcelona and the Argentine national team, is currently the coach of Argentina’s Under-20 side. His familiarity with Messi and other key players at Inter Miami, including Jordi Alba, Sergio Busquets, and Luis Suarez, could be a significant advantage.

“I spoke to Leo on Saturday after he and Tata spoke,” Mas said. “I asked him what is important to you and what is important to get the best of our roster? How do we improve? Leo shared with me his thoughts. Familiarity with Leo and the other stars is an advantage in every aspect. I want Leo to feel comfortable with the new coach.”

Mas emphasized the need for a “great coach” who is “ambitious and hungry” and shares the club’s vision of playing an attacking style of football.

Martino, who joined Inter Miami last year, led the club to significant success, including winning the Leagues Cup and the Supporters’ Shield. However, the team’s disappointing performance in the MLS Cup playoffs prompted his departure.

While Martino cited personal reasons for his resignation, the club’s recent struggles may have also played a role in his decision. Mascherano, with his experience and understanding of the club’s philosophy, could be the ideal candidate to continue the team’s upward trajectory.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

