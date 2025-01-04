Marseille coach De Zerbi rates Ligue 1 high

Roberto De Zerbi

Marseille coach Roberto De Zerbi has defended French football, arguing that Ligue 1 is stronger than its reputation abroad but suffers from poor promotion.

“I think Ligue 1 is a stronger league than people think abroad,” De Zerbi said on Friday when asked about his impressions of French football since joining Marseille this season.

“It is probably badly sold by those in charge,” added the Italian, who previously managed Brighton and Hove Albion in the English Premier League.

De Zerbi, who also coached Sassuolo in Serie A and Shakhtar Donetsk in Ukraine, has guided Marseille to second place in Ligue 1 after 15 games. Despite trailing league leaders Paris Saint-Germain by 10 points, he is impressed by the league’s quality.

“Outside of France, Ligue 1 is considered a low-level championship, but that’s not the case at all,” De Zerbi asserted. “There are really good players and coaches, full stadiums, and great supporters.”

Ligue 1 has often been perceived as a lesser competition compared to Europe’s elite leagues in England, Spain, Germany, and Italy. French clubs also tend to underperform in European tournaments.

Additionally, the league’s broadcasting deals generate significantly less revenue than those of its rivals.

“I think Ligue 1 is not sold as well and does not have the same spotlight as the Premier League, which is the best league in Europe, or Serie A, La Liga, and the Bundesliga,” said the 45-year-old.

He highlighted a specific issue with visibility abroad: “In Italy, nobody can see Marseille’s games, and that is a shame.

“Players from Ligue 1 regularly move on to England, Germany, and other top leagues. France is a country that loves football. It is a shame that it is not appreciated abroad for what it has to offer.”

Marseille hosts Le Havre on Sunday as De Zerbi continues to push for success in a league he feels deserves far greater recognition on the global stage.

