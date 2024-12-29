Cristiano Ronaldo claims Saudi Pro League better than Ligue 1

Cristiano Ronaldo has claimed that the Saudi Pro League is better than French Ligue 1. Speaking at the Globe Soccer Awards in Dubai, where he was a finalist for the Best Men’s Player award, the Portuguese superstar did not mince words about the quality of football in Saudi Arabia compared to France.

“Saudi League is better than Ligue 1, of course,” Ronaldo declared. “France only has PSG. The rest are finished. Try to sprint in 38, 39, 40-degree weather and see.”

Ronaldo also highlighted the competitiveness of the Saudi Pro League, emphasizing the challenges of becoming a champion there. “It is difficult to become a champion in Saudi. This year, Al Hilal are better, Al Ittihad are top of the league, but I believe we have to push hard to be champions. I’ve been champion everywhere I’ve played, and I believe I will be champion here too.”

His remarks come as Manchester United is reportedly making a move for his Portuguese compatriot and PSG left-back, Nuno Mendes. Reports from RMC suggest that United have submitted a bid and are pressuring Mendes, who is said to be considering the offer.

While Ligue 1 is widely regarded as part of Europe’s top five leagues—alongside the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, and La Liga—it is often perceived as the weakest among them. However, according to Opta’s Power Rankings, Ligue 1 remains one of the best leagues globally, ranking fifth with an average team rating of 85.1 out of 100.

In contrast, the Saudi Pro League is ranked 33rd, with a team rating of 73.6. Despite this, Ronaldo’s statements reflect his belief in the growing stature of the league he now calls home, challenging traditional perceptions of football’s hierarchy.

