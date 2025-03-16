Marc Marquez fend off a strong challenge from his younger brother, Alex Marquez, to secure his second sprint race victory of the 2025 MotoGP season at the Argentina Grand Prix.

Marc extended his championship lead with the win, while Francesco Bagnaia completes the podium in third place.

Starting from pole position with a new lap record, Marc was the favorite to win.

However, his younger brother Alex gave him tough competition.

In the final laps, Marc managed to pull away and crossed the finish line with a gap of 0.903 seconds ahead of his brother in second.

Just like in Thailand, Francesco Bagnaia finished in third place, as he was unable to match the speed of the two riders at the front.

Johann Zarco, who started from the front row, finished in fourth place, ahead of Fabio Di Giannantonio.

Marc Marquez increased his championship lead to 11 points over his younger brother, and Bagnaia is now 19 points behind in third place.

At the start of the race, Marc took the lead and was followed by his brother Alex and Bagnaia. Fabio Quartararo also made a strong start from seventh place and even managed to challenge Bagnaia for third at one point, but he couldn’t complete the move.

On the second lap, Pedro Acosta overtook Quartararo and looked like he might fight for a podium.

However, Acosta lost speed later and finished in ninth place. Bagnaia secured his third-place finish comfortably, yet he was not able to chase the front riders.

Alex tried to challenge his older brother, he never got close enough to overtake him.

On the second-to-last lap, Marc increased his lead to 0.7 seconds and managed to stretch it even more.

Further behind, Zarco recovered from a slow start and finished fourth, 1.4 seconds ahead of Di Giannantonio in fifth.

Marco Bezzecchi was sixth on his factory Aprilia, followed by Franco Morbidelli, who was involved in an early incident with Brad Binder. Binder crashed in a collision at Turn 7.

The race stewards reviewed the incident but decided that no penalty was needed.

Joan Mir overtook Acosta in the final laps to finish in eighth. Quartararo lost positions and dropped to tenth place.

Meanwhile, Fermin Aldeguer and Miguel Oliveira crashed at Turn 1 on lap five. This incident will be reviewed by the stewards after the race.

