Manchester United will be a different team when Pogba returns, says Ighalo

Odion Ighalo says Manchester United will be “a different team” when Paul Pogba is back and firing.

Pogba has made just eight appearances this season for United, and has not featured at all since the Boxing Day win over Newcastle.

In an interview earlier this week, the Frenchman lifted the lid on what has been a ‘frustrating’ season with injury, but insisted he was closing on a return to fitness.

It remains to be seen whether he is still at the club come the start of next season, but Ighalo is hoping that, in partnership with Bruno Fernandes, he can take United back to the top.

“He is working hard to get back to fitness and imagine when we have Pogba and Bruno in the midfield, then you will see a different team – [Marcus] Rashford coming back also,” Ighalo said in a Twitter Q&A with journalist Juliet Bawuah.

“Manchester United is going to be great again, winning games week in, week out. He’s a great player and it’s going to be a privilege to play with him.”

