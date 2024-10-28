Manchester United sacks Erik ten Hag amid poor season

Manchester United sack Erik ten Hag amid poor season

Manchester United manager Erik ten Hag has been sacked following a challenging 2024/25 season, marked by a series of disappointing results.

The Dutchman, who took charge in 2022, faced mounting criticism as the Red Devils struggled to find consistent form.

A statement on United’s website confirmed the news on Monday:

“Erik ten Hag has left his role as Manchester United men’s first-team manager. Erik was appointed in April 2022 and led the club to two domestic trophies, winning the Carabao Cup in 2023 and the FA Cup in 2024. We are grateful to Erik for everything he has done during his time with us and wish him well for the future.”

Former United striker Ruud van Nistelrooy has been appointed interim head coach and will work with the current coaching staff as the club seeks a permanent replacement.

United have endured one of their toughest seasons in recent history, sitting 14th in the Premier League after a shock defeat to West Ham on Sunday.

If all goes well in internal talks, Van Nistelrooy may continue as interim manager until a long-term appointment is made.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

