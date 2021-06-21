Manchester City make £100m bid for Harry Kane

Manchester City have made a bid for Harry Kane which would guarantee Tottenham a whooping £100m for the England striker.

Reports say the Blues have kicked off the summer transfer window in a big way by making an initial £100million approach for the England captain, just 24 hours before he plays in the crunch European Championship game against Czech Republic.

The claims also say that City have given Spurs a short-list of players who they would be willing to part-exchange in order to land the striker as a replacement for departing club legend Sergio Aguero.

Kane has made it plain that he wants to join City, and the Blues have placed him on top of their priority list for this summer.

City are open to discussing a players-plus-money deal but Spurs have no intention of accepting their offer for the 27-year-old, who has told the club he wants a transfer.

City’s transfer record is less than £65m but they are willing to shatter that in pursuit of Kane, who has been identified by Pep Guardiola as his primary target to strengthen a squad that won the Premier League and Carabao Cup last season and reached the Champions League final.

Tottenham’s chairman, Daniel Levy, is determined to keep Kane, who has three years remaining on his contract.

Kane is focused for now on Euro 2020, in which two disappointing personal displays have failed to bring him a goal. England will play the Czech Republic in their final group game on Tuesday. He has said the issue of his future has “absolutely not” impacted on his performances.

Kane has hinted that City would be his preferred destination, naming Kevin De Bruyne as the Premier League player he would most like to link up with. “Some of the balls I see him put in for City are just a striker’s dream,” Kane said last month.

Tottenham are without a manager after talks with candidates including Antonio Conte, Paulo Fonseca and Gennaro Gattuso failed to yield a breakthrough. Kane has spent his whole senior career at Spurs without winning a trophy and is pushing for a move to fulfil his ambitions.