Man United fan group slams season ticket price hikes

A Manchester United fan group has condemned the club’s season ticket price hikes, calling them “a total disgrace,” especially for older supporters who face steep hikes.

On Monday, United announced that most ticket prices will rise by around 5% for the third consecutive year, with under-16s enjoying a price freeze. However, a major change to senior discounts means that some elderly fans will now pay significantly more.

Previously, some senior citizens enjoyed a 50% discount, but this has been halved to 25% and will now be linked to the state pension age of 66. According to 1958, a prominent fan group, this effectively translates to a 57% price increase for some of United’s most loyal, long-term supporters.

Fans outraged by price hikes

In a statement, The 1958 group expressed its frustration. “This is the first phase of reducing the amount of season ticket holders. We have always campaigned that the club is trying to marginalize match-going fans. Cutting the 50% OAP concession to 25% is a total disgrace.”

BBC Sport’s Manchester United page collected fan reactions, with some calling the increases “cynical” and “insulting.” One devastated fan admitted they were “heartbroken” as they could no longer afford to attend matches.

The Manchester United Supporters’ Trust (MUST) has called for “urgent discussions” with the club, arguing that any reduction in senior discounts should be phased in gradually rather than implemented abruptly.

“The effect of this policy change is big price hikes for older fans, and it is no surprise that now they have been announced, they’re causing such huge concern,” MUST stated.

Man United defend price increases amid rising costs

United’s chief executive, Omar Berrada, defended the changes, insisting the club had “worked hard to come up with a pricing package that is fair and reasonable.” He attributed the adjustments to rising operating costs.

The club also noted that, despite the increase, season ticket prices are still lower than a decade ago when adjusted for inflation and remain comparable with other clubs in northwest England.

Additionally, co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe has been leading cost-cutting measures aimed at stabilizing the club’s finances.

United justified the reduction in senior discounts by stating that it eliminates an “anomaly”—previously, some older fans received a 50% discount while others only got 25%. The club claims the new system ensures all senior fans still receive a concession.

Backlash grows as fans demand change

Despite United’s explanations, anger among supporters continues to rise. With loyal older fans now facing massive price jumps, pressure is mounting on the club to reconsider the decision before next season.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

