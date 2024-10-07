Man United eye Tuchel as Ten Hag’s future hangs in the balance

Thomas Tuchel

Manchester United are reportedly eyeing former Chelsea manager Thomas Tuchel to replace Erik ten Hag amid growing doubts over the Dutchman’s future at Old Trafford.

Red Dedils’ poor form this season, including a 0-0 draw against Aston Villa on Sunday, has sparked discussions among the club’s hierarchy about a potential managerial change.

Ten Hag is under increasing scrutiny following the club’s worst-ever start to a Premier League season. With United sitting 14th in the table after just two wins in seven league games, his position is being reviewed by key decision-makers, including part-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe, who is set to meet with other senior figures on Tuesday.

The Manchester Evening News reports that Tuchel, 51, has emerged as the leading candidate to take over if Ten Hag is relieved of his duties. United had expressed interest in Tuchel over the summer following his departure from Bayern Munich, holding talks with the German manager. However, they chose to extend Ten Hag’s contract at the time.

Despite this, United are reportedly still considering a move for Tuchel, who remains available and is seen as a prime contender due to his successful track record. During his time at Chelsea, Tuchel won the Champions League in 2021 and also secured the Club World Cup.

United’s struggles this season have placed Ten Hag’s future in serious doubt, with the team collecting just eight points from seven games and enduring five consecutive matches without a win.

Their goal-scoring woes are particularly concerning, as they have netted only five goals in the league, with only 19th-placed Southampton scoring fewer.

Speaking after the goalless draw at Villa Park, Ten Hag downplayed any concerns over his future, insisting that communication with the club’s hierarchy has remained open and transparent. “I don’t have any idea that is different. They should have told me if that were the case,” Ten Hag said.

However, Ratcliffe has been non-committal when asked about Ten Hag’s future, stating in a recent BBC interview that it is up to the club’s management to assess the Dutchman’s performance.

“I like Erik, I think he’s a very good coach, but at the end of the day, it’s not my call,” Ratcliffe explained. “Our objective is very clear: we want to take Manchester United back to where it should be, and it’s not there yet.”

With United already seven points off the Champions League qualification spots, pressure is mounting on Ten Hag to turn things around quickly.

Tuchel’s potential appointment would mark his return to Premier League management for the first time since his departure from Chelsea in 2022.

