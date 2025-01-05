Man City thrash West Ham 4-1 to secure back-to-back wins

Manchester City recorded a back-to-back win for the first time since October thrashing West Ham 4-1 at the Etihad on Saturday.

West Ham had started strongly and spurned two gilt-edged chances before Vladimir Coufal unfortunate 10th-minute own goal.

Erling Haaland struck twice, with Phil Foden also getting on the scoresheet as the champions rediscovered their scoring touch in their first Premier League match of 2025.

Savinho provided three assist in a fine individual display that further lifted spirits at the Etihad after last week’s triumph at Leicester ended a run of just one win in 13 games.

Kudus hit the byline and pull the ball back for Tomas Soucek moments later but this time the Hammers skipper missed the target.

West Ham were soon to rue those misses as City struck after good work by Savinho.

The Brazilian, who scored against Leicester last weekend and has been one of City’s better players lately, first crossed from the left.

Jean-Clair Todibo attempted to clear but the ball was picked up by Kevin De Bruyne before Bernardo Silva returned it to Savinho.

The winger crossed again but this time it took a wicked deflection off Coufal and flew beyond Alphonse Areola.

West Ham were not dispirited and continued to trouble City. Summerville was unlucky to be penalised for a foul on Manuel Akanji when he appeared clean through and Lucas Paqueta dragged a shot wide.

City tightened their grip three minutes before the break as Savinho looked for Haaland with a deep cross.

Areola hesitated and missed his chance to claim, leaving the Norwegian with a simple header at the back post.

Haaland claimed his second 10 minutes after the interval, with Savinho again the creator with a slide-rule pass.

