Man City plotting Gundogan’s return amid Barcelona’s financial woes

Manchester City are reportedly exploring a sensational deal to bring midfielder Ilkay Gundogan back to Etihad Stadium.

The 33-year-old German international departed Man City for Barcelona in 2023 after captaining Pep Guardiola’s side to a historic Treble.

However, Barcelona’s financial struggles have created an opportunity for Gundogan‘s return. The Catalan club has faced difficulties registering new signing Dani Olmo, and offloading one of their higher earners like Gundogan could help alleviate their financial constraints.

The Citizens are currently dealing with several early-season personnel issues, including the £81 million departure of Argentina forward Julian Alvarez to Atletico Madrid and a long-term injury to Norwegian winger Oscar Bobb, which could sideline him for up to four months.

Gundogan, who was instrumental in Man City’s recent success, could offer a short-term solution to these challenges without the need for a settling-in period. Guardiola was reluctant to let Gundogan leave last year, but the club couldn’t meet the contract length the midfielder desired.

According to transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, the Premier League champions are working on a deal to bring Gundogan back to the Etihad Stadium. The player’s agent is reportedly in the UK to finalize the transfer.

“Barcelona have 100% decided to let Ilkay Gündogan leave for free. Manchester City are working on the details of the deal, with Gündogan’s agent now in the UK to get the comeback done. Pep Guardiola has given the green light, and now it’s up to Gündogan,” Romano said on his X handle.

While Guardiola is eager to reunite with his former captain, the move hinges on whether Gundogan is willing to return to Manchester or if he prefers a new challenge elsewhere. The return of Gundogan would undoubtedly excite City fans, as he is considered a club legend.

Gundogan joined Manchester City from Borussia Dortmund for a reported £20 million in 2016. Over seven years at the Etihad Stadium, he made 304 appearances, scored 60 goals, and helped the club secure 14 trophies, including five Premier League titles, one Champions League, two FA Cups, four Carabao Cups, and two Community Shields.

Anthony Nlebem Digital Content Producer/Sports Analyst