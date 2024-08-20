End of an Era: Ilkay Gundogan calls time on Germany’s career

Germany captain Ilkay Gundogan has announced his retirement from international football, bringing an end to almost 13 years career with the national team.

The 33-year-old Barcelona midfielder, who led Germany during their home European Championship earlier this summer, made the announcement on social media on Monday.

Gundogan, who scored 19 goals in 82 appearances for Germany, reflected on his decision;

“After a few weeks of consideration, I have come to the conclusion that it is time to end my national team career. I look back with great pride on 82 international matches for my home country – a number I could never have dreamed of when I made my debut for the senior national team in 2011,” Gundogan said.

His decision follows the retirements of fellow German stars Toni Kroos and Thomas Müller. Kroos retired after Euro 2024, and Müller called time on his international career just last month.

Gundogan, who turns 34 in October, captained Germany to the Euro 2024 quarter-finals, where they lost to eventual champions Spain after extra time. Despite that disappointment, Gündogan believes Germany is once again a force on the international stage following consecutive World Cup group-stage exits and a round-of-16 loss to England at Euro 2020.

“My highlight was clearly the huge honour of being able to lead the team as captain at our home European Championship last summer,” he said.

Gündogan, who won five Premier League titles and a Champions League in seven seasons with Manchester City before joining Barcelona last year, admitted to feeling the strain of a packed schedule before Euro 2024.

“I felt a certain tiredness in my body and also in my head, which got me thinking. And the games at club and national level are not going to get any less,” he explained.

Despite stepping away from the national team, Gündogan remains optimistic about Germany’s future.

“I will definitely continue to be a fan of this national team and very much hope that the upward trend can continue together – and then there is nothing to stop us from being one of the main title contenders at the 2026 World Cup. We have a fantastic coach, a really strong team, and great team spirit.”

Gündogan made his debut for Germany in 2011 against Belgium but missed the 2014 World Cup triumph due to a back injury and was also sidelined for Euro 2016 with a dislocated kneecap. He became the first German footballer of Turkish descent to captain the national team and represented Germany at four major tournaments.

Germany head coach Julian Nagelsmann praised Gündogan’s leadership.

“Ilkay was an outstanding captain, with whom I would have liked to continue working. The door to the national team is never completely closed, but we respect his decision and wish him all the best for his future, both professionally and privately.”

