Man City maintains 30 games unbeaten in Premier League

Manchester City maintained a 30 games unbeaten run after their hard-fought three points win over Fulham at the Etihad Stadium on Saturday.

City came from behind to beat Fulham 3-2, after falling behind to Andreas Pereira’s 26 minute strike.

However Mateo Kovacic staked his claim to fill the void left by Rodri to level for City in the 32nd minute before putting City ahead in the 47th minute.

The visitors should have had more after Pereira’s strike but it was Adama Traore spurning a hatful of gilt-edged chances to keep City in the game.

Traore, who was a past tormentor scoring three goals when Wolves did the double over City five seasons ago, was so wasteful in front of goal.

City started strongly with Ilkay Gundogan driving just wide and Erling Haaland shooting across the face of goal.

Haaland also had a free-kick blocked and then headed at Bernd Leno before City were caught napping on Fulham’s first attack as Traore broke away from Rico Lewis.

The Spaniard should have punished City but was denied by the feet of Ederson.

That prompted a response from City and Gundogan headed wide but the hosts again switched off in 26th minute and this time were made to pay.

City failed to deal with a deep cross from Antonee Robinson and the ball was worked inside to Raul Jimenez, whose clever backheel flick dropped perfectly for Pereira to volley home.

Fulham should have increased their lead moments later as Alex Iwobi teed up Traore but again the former Wolves man erred, scooping over the bar as Ederson closed in.

The Cottagers were to rue their misses as City began their fightback when Kovacic levelled just after the half-hour mark.

The Croatia midfielder drove in from the edge of the box, via a deflection off Joachim Anderson, after a corner fell to him invitingly.

City pushed on and Josko Gvardiol had a shot saved and Bernardo Silva missed the target but Kovacic put the champions ahead with an assured finish two minutes after the break.

Silva created the chance with a nice lay-off and Kovacic did the rest, beating Sander Berge with a nice touch and curling in a shot from 18 yards.

Doku appeared to settle the contest as he cut inside from the left and rattled a shot into the top corner but Fulham made City work until the end as Muniz turned to score with a deflected shot late on.

