Man City financial charges hearing concludes

The high-profile hearing over financial charges levelled against Manchester City by the Premier League has concluded, wrapping up on December 6, 2024, after 12 weeks of proceedings at the International Dispute Resolution Centre near St. Paul’s in London.

The hearing, which began on September 16, addressed charges brought against Manchester City in February 2023, accusing the club of breaching over 100 financial regulations between 2009 and 2018. Allegations include:

Failing to provide accurate financial information for nine seasons.

Omitting full details of players’ wages for six seasons.

Concealing full details of Roberto Mancini’s wages for four seasons.

Failing to cooperate with the Premier League’s four-year investigation.

Breaching UEFA’s Financial Fair Play (FFP) rules for five seasons.

This follows Manchester City’s history of financial controversies, including a £49 million fine by UEFA in 2014 for breaching FFP rules, with £32 million suspended. The club also had a two-year UEFA competition ban overturned by the Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) in July 2020.

Potential Outcomes and Timeline

The independent commission, tasked with evaluating the evidence, is expected to take several months to decide due to the complexity and volume of charges. A verdict is anticipated in spring 2025, likely around March, although delays could occur given the legal intricacies.

Under Premier League rules, potential sanctions for City could range from a points deduction to expulsion from the league, though the latter is considered an extreme measure.

Both parties retain the right to appeal the decision, a process that could extend the timeline for any final resolution. If Manchester City is found guilty of any or all charges, the appeal would further delay the imposition of penalties or sanctions.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

