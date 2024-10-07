Lobi Stars appoints Amokachi technical adviser, relieve Agagbe

In a major shakeup, the Board of Lobi Stars FC has officially relieved Coach Eugene Agagbe of his position as Chief Coach and has appointed Daniel Amokachi as the technical advisor of the club. This decision follows the Board’s review of Agagbe’s failure to meet a five-match win target, managing only one victory while losing three.

In a bold move, the Board has appointed former Super Eagles coach, Daniel Amokachi, as the new Technical Adviser of the club. Amokachi’s appointment also takes immediate effect, as the club seeks to revitalize its strategy and improve performance on the field.

Additionally, all backroom staff have been relieved of their duties and instructed to reapply if they wish to continue with the club. They have been asked to hand over all club property in their possession to the club’s secretary immediately.

The newly appointed Technical Adviser of Lobi Stars Football Club, Daniel Amokachi, officially assumed his role on Monday, 7th October 2024.

In a heartfelt introduction to the players, the Benue-born tactician emphasized his dual role as their friend, confidant, and boss, expressing a desire for a strong, brotherly bond to drive the team forward.

Read also: NFF unveils Finidi as Super Eagles coach, Amokachi, Baruwa as assistants

Addressing the media at McCarthy Stadium, Amokachi expressed gratitude to the club’s Board and the Benue State Government for the opportunity, pledging to give his 120% to steer the team in the right direction.

Reflecting on the team’s current record of three losses, one draw, and one win, he committed to improving their results, noting that player welfare will be a key focus to boost performance.

As he prepares to work with the existing squad, Amokachi praised the NPFL’s recent improvements, expressing optimism for continued growth in Nigerian football.

The team has kicked off intensive training ahead of their highly anticipated North Central derby against Niger Tornadoes this weekend.

Under the guidance of the ex-international footballer, the players are sharpening their skills with focused tactical drills, ready to deliver a strong performance.

Share