Liverpool wallop Tottenham 6-3 to extend Premier League lead

Liverpool moved four points clear at the top of the Premier League table after Mohamed Salah’s brilliant performance inspired a commanding 6-3 victory over Tottenham Hotspur on Sunday.

First-half goals from Luis Díaz, Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai gave Liverpool a strong lead, despite James Maddison’s strike.

Salah then stole the show in the second half with two close-range finishes, both assisted by Szoboszlai, effectively sealing the win with 30 minutes remaining.

Tottenham attempted a spirited comeback, with goals from Dejan Kulusevski and Dominic Solanke narrowing the deficit, but Díaz added a sixth goal to cap off Liverpool’s emphatic victory.

The win allowed Liverpool to capitalise on second-placed Chelsea’s goalless draw at Everton earlier in the day, cementing their position as title favourites heading into the festive period.

Salah, pivotal to Liverpool’s relentless attack, continues to shine under manager Arne Slot. With 15 goals and 11 assists, he is the only Premier League player to have reached double figures in both categories this season.

The 32-year-old Egyptian talisman also becomes Liverpool’s fourth all-time leading scorer with 229 goals, surpassing Billy Liddell. Only Ian Rush (346), Roger Hunt (285), and Gordon Hodgson (241) remain ahead of him.

Salah’s contract situation, however, looms large, as he is free to negotiate with foreign clubs starting in January. Despite speculation, his form has been instrumental in Liverpool’s resurgence under Slot, who replaced Jürgen Klopp in the offseason.

Slot’s Liverpool have won 21 of their 25 matches in all competitions, combining clinical finishing with intelligent pressing and fluid attacking movement. The Reds remain title favourites with a game in hand over Chelsea.

Tottenham, on the other hand, struggled to cope with Liverpool’s firepower and suffered their eighth league defeat of the season. Ange Postecoglou’s high defensive line was punished repeatedly, marking the first time in a decade Spurs conceded five or more goals at home in the Premier League.

Tottenham now sit in 11th place, with pressure mounting on Postecoglou as his side struggles to find consistency.

