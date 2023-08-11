Liverpool set to hijack Caicedo deal from Chelsea

Liverpool has submitted a £110 million bid for Brighton midfielder Moises Caicedo and the Seagulls have accepted, multiple reports have said.

This would be a British record transfer fee for a midfielder, and it would see Liverpool hijack Chelsea’s deal for the 21-year-old Ecuadorian international.

Caicedo is a highly-rated young midfielder who has been on Chelsea’s radar for some time. He is known for his strong defensive work rate and his ability to break up opposition attacks. He also carries the ball forward and creates chances for his teammates.

It is not yet clear whether Caicedo would prefer to join Liverpool. But Liverpool’s submission of a higher bid could sway him in their favor.