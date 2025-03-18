Liverpool plot €300m summer spending spree after trophy setbacks

After crashing out of the Champions League and losing the Carabao Cup final to Newcastle United, Liverpool are reportedly planning a massive summer rebuild with a €300 million investment in top-tier signings.

According to Fichajes, the Reds have identified Julián Álvarez, Xavi Simons, and Alessandro Bastoni as key targets to reinforce different areas of the squad.

Julián Álvarez

Liverpool’s primary target is Atlético Madrid forward Julián Álvarez. The Argentine’s €150 million release clause is a figure the club is reportedly prepared to meet. Álvarez’s versatility and world-class talent are seen as ideal for Arne Slot’s tactical approach, promising to revolutionize Liverpool’s attacking line.

Xavi Simons

Midfield reinforcement is another priority, with Xavi Simons identified as the key target. Currently on loan at RB Leipzig from PSG, Simons’ transfer could be finalized for approximately €75 million. His creativity and dynamism are seen as essential additions to Liverpool’s midfield, filling the void left by recent departures.

Alessandro Bastoni

To strengthen their defense, Liverpool are targeting Inter Milan’s Alessandro Bastoni. With an estimated cost of €75 million, the Italian defender is seen as the ideal addition to Anfield’s backline. His solidity and ball-playing ability align perfectly with Slot’s style of play.

Liverpool’s ambitious summer plans

With a major squad overhaul on the horizon, Liverpool are determined to bounce back stronger next season. If they successfully secure these three signings, they will send a clear message of intent in their pursuit of silverware under their new manager.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

