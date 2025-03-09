…Move 16 points clear ahead Arsenal visit to Manchester

League leaders Liverpool moved one win closer to the Premier League title after coming from behind to beat relegation bound Southampton 3-1 on Saturday.

The visitors took a surprises lead in the 42nd minute when Will Smallbone took advantage of a huge mix-up between Virgil van Dijk and Alisson to slot in from a tight angle.

However, Liverpool came back into the game at the start of the second half firing from all angles and piling more pressure on the Saints.

Arne Slot, Liverpool manager made a triple substitution at half-time to improve his Liverpool side.

Darwin Nunez, who wasted some clear chances in the first half got himself back into the game by sloting in from Luis Diaz’s cutback to bring the Reds level 1-1 in the 51st minute.

Three minutes later the Uruguayan striker was fouled by Smallbone for a penalty, which Mohamed Salah scored to put Liverpool ahead in the 54th minute at 2-1.

Liverpool fans started singing “now you’re going to believe us, we’re going to win the league” after that.

Salah also netted another spot-kick late on, for his 27th goal of the season, after the video assistant referee spotted a Yukinari Sugawara handball.

Second-placed Arsenal have two games in hand – including Sunday’s match with Manchester United.

Both sides made six substitutes as Southampton lost captain Jan Bednarek to an early head injury – with football laws allowed the opposing team to also make an extra substitution during the game.

Southampton created several chances before grabbing the lead following a hugely uncharacteristic mix-up between two of their stars.

Van Dijk tried to hold off Smallbone to let the ball run to Alisson, but the keeper did not come out quickly enough and moments later the Saints midfielder was scoring.

But Liverpool improved in the second half after making their substitutions – with Slot allowed in the dressing room at the break – including the introduction of Harvey Elliott.

The midfielder scored with his first touch at PSG and almost did the same on Saturday but was denied by Aaron Ramsdale.

The Reds can now shift focus to the second leg of their Champions League tie against PSG on Tuesday and Sunday’s Carabao Cup final with Newcastle as they bid for three trophies.

