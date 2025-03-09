Pep Guardiola has told his Manchester City side that the team must win their remaining Premier League matches to secure a Champions League spot.

“We have 10 games to qualify.

“We have to win games to qualify and we move on to the next one,” Guardiola said on Saturday after his side lost 1- to Forest.

City have 10 matches remaining in their Premier League season.

According to Guardiola, City must treat every single game as a “final”, starting with the visit of Brighton to the Etihad next Saturday.

Brighton are currently just one point behind City.

“Every season the Premier League gets better and better. We have 10 finals [to come].

“We don’t win enough games in a row to be secure. We have to do something, it doesn’t come from the sky,” Guardiola said.

City spent more than £180m in the January transfer window, bringing in the likes of Nico Gonzalez and Omar Marmoush.

But the side’s form has remained inconsistent, with City winning four and losing five of their nine matches since the close of the window.

Former Manchester United captain Rio Ferdinand feels the January signings are suffering from the team’s instability.

“I don’t think they brought in bad players but they have just come in in less stable times,” Ferdinand told TNT Sports.

“You cant bet against Man City, they have the players and the manager.”

‘City need Champions League to attract top players’

Former England centre-back Lescott says City must qualify for the Champions League in order to attract the best players this summer.

“If you want top, top players, Man City need Champions League football,” Lescott told TNT Sports.

“Elite players need Champions League football.”

A failure to qualify for the Champions League would also damage the club’s finances.

City earned about £90m as they went out of the Champions League at the quarter-finals stage last season.

Their play-off exit to Real Madrid this season means they stand to earn about £28m less, with an estimated £64m windfall this time.

But failure to qualify for the competition for next season would be far more costly.

Rivals Manchester United recently announced their quarterly results for the three months ending 2024.

Revenue was down 12% – a fall of over £25m – after the club failed to qualify for the Champions League and entered the Europa League instead.

Over the course of a year, the cost of being outside the Champions League can cost clubs about £100m in lost revenue.

