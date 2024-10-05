Liverpool hit by goalkeeper crisis as Alisson Becker suffers injury

Liverpool‘s Premier League title hopes have taken a blow with the news that first-choice goalkeeper Alisson Becker will be sidelined for “a few weeks” due to a hamstring injury sustained during their 1-0 win over Crystal Palace on Saturday.

The Brazilian shot-stopper suffered the injury while making a clearance and was forced off in the second half, leaving Liverpool’s goalkeeping options stretched thin. Czech international Vitezslav Jaros, 23, replaced Alisson, stepping into action at a critical moment.

Alisson’s absence compounds Liverpool’s injury woes, with key midfielder Alexis Mac Allister also sidelined after suffering a groin injury in the same match. Liverpool manager Arne Slot expressed his disappointment, confirming that Alisson is unlikely to be available for their next game against Chelsea following the international break.

“What I do know is that when a player walks off like he did, it normally means he’s not in the Brazil squad, and I don’t expect him to be in the team for the first match we play after the break,” Slot said. “We have to wait and see, but it will be a few weeks for him to be back. I think it is, yes (his hamstring).

“He’s clearly our number one, he’s the best goalkeeper in the world. It’s always a blow when he gets injured, not only for him but for us as a team.”

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

