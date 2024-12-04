LGBTQ: Marc Guehi faces FA charge over "I Love Jesus" armband

Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi may face disciplinary action from the Football Association (FA) after writing “I love Jesus” on his rainbow-coloured captain’s armband during a Premier League match against Newcastle United.

The incident occurred during the Rainbow Laces campaign, an initiative aimed at promoting LGBTQ+ inclusion in sports, which runs from November 29 to December 5. While many players and clubs have embraced the campaign, Guehi’s action has sparked controversy. Reports indicate that he could be charged for altering the armband, potentially violating Rule A4 of the FA’s kit regulations, which prohibits “any religious message” on clothing, footwear, or equipment.

This controversy follows Ipswich Town captain Sam Morsy’s refusal to wear the rainbow armband during his team’s 1-0 defeat to Nottingham Forest on Saturday, citing religious beliefs. Morsy has confirmed he will again opt out of wearing the armband when Ipswich hosts Crystal Palace on Tuesday.

Despite Morsy’s decision, Ipswich Town remains committed to inclusivity, releasing a statement:

“We proudly support the Premier League’s Rainbow Laces campaign and stand with the LGBTQ+ community in promoting equality and acceptance. While we respect Sam Morsy’s decision, the club remains dedicated to being a fully inclusive environment that welcomes everyone.”

Ipswich also emphasized its ongoing efforts to promote LGBTQ+ inclusion, including players participating in the club’s Foundation LGBTQ+ football sessions and pledging solidarity with Nottingham Forest.

Meanwhile, images of Guehi’s modified armband have circulated widely on social media, drawing mixed reactions. Supporters praise his public expression of faith, while critics argue it detracts from the campaign’s objective of fostering LGBTQ+ inclusion.

The FA has not yet issued an official statement, but it is reportedly investigating the incident. Guehi could face disciplinary action for breaching the organization’s guidelines on player conduct. His case highlights the broader challenge of balancing personal beliefs with collective efforts to promote equality and inclusivity in football.

As the Rainbow Laces campaign continues, the Premier League finds itself at the centre of a critical discussion on navigating the intersection of faith, personal expression, and inclusivity in professional sports.

Anthony Nlebem Head of Sports at BusinessDay Media, a seasoned Digital Content Producer, and FIFA/CAF Accredited Journalist with over a decade of sports reporting.Has a deep understanding of the Nigerian and global sports landscape and skills in delivering comprehensive and insightful sports content.

